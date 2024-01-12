Twitch CEO Dan Clancy hints at a possible change in the 'artistic nudity policy' soon: Details Explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual content and nudity.

We have witnessed the emergence of numerous trends on Twitch, sometimes known as "metas," over the years. To the dismay of many streamers and watchers alike, one in particular, nevertheless, became very popular in 2023.

On December 14, the platform's policies on sexual content were updated in response to the so-called "topless meta." One that, provided it was properly labeled, permitted the streaming of “content that 'deliberately highlights breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region,' even when fully clothed” for a limited time.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy hints at a possible change in the 'artistic nudity policy'

Along with many other things, this paved the way for "body writing, erotic dances," and more. Despite the brief duration of the policy change, Twitch reversed it 48 hours later. A few weeks have passed after the incident, and Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has hinted that the platform's rules may be reviewed again soon.

After reversing the Twitch modifications on December 16, Clancy explained, saying, "After careful consideration, we have determined that we went too far with this change." "Depictions of real or fictional nudity won't be allowed on Twitch, regardless of the medium," he promised at the time.

But now that there have been widespread layoffs, Clancy said in a recent broadcast that he's open to "reconsidering" later on in the future. "Is there any chance that Twitch will be reviewing its implied nudity policy soon?" During the Q&A section of the stream, a viewer inquired. "That's a thoughtful question," answered Clancy.

"I'll tell you what, once we have the option to blur thumbnails and allow users to indicate that they don't want to see content with a sexual theme, we might give it another thought. We're focusing on those two things," he stated.

