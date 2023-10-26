Twitch CEO reveals THIS reason why Adin Ross wasn't allowed in at TwitchCon: Details inside

TwitchCon 2023 was a spectacular celebration of the streaming platform in Las Vegas, bringing together popular content creators and viewers. It was not, however, without its share of drama. Adin Ross and his entourage of lesser makers were removed from the event, which was one of the most talked-about episodes. The group's outfit, which included Kick t-shirts, fueled conjecture that this was the reason for their dismissal. Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, on the other hand, recently took to a live stream to discuss the true circumstances behind the contentious event, putting a stop to the floating accusations.

Dispelling the T-shirt myth

Adin Ross and his team were first thought to have been barred from TwitchCon because they were wearing Kick t-shirts, products from one of Twitch's main competitors. Dan Clancy, on the other hand, was keen to point out that the t-shirts had nothing to do with their expulsion. In fact, he stated that several TwitchCon participants wore Kick t-shirts without incident. Clancy even provided a personal story about bumping into someone on the street wearing a Kick t-shirt and exchanging a pleasant high-five. As a result, it was clear that the choice of apparel was not the basis of the problem.

The real reason: Ticket fraud

According to Dan Clancy’s clarification on the live stream, the actual reason Adin Ross and his entourage were asked to leave TwitchCon was because they had gotten their tickets unlawfully. This was an obvious breach of Twitch's standards, which say clearly that ticket holders must not use fraudulent accounts or identities to get entrance. Clancy stressed that this was not a trivial problem and that such fraudulent conduct might result in account suspensions. As a result, it was their breach of these regulations that resulted in their expulsion from the event.

Adin Ross' response and community reactions

Adin Ross, on the other hand, had a different take on the situation. He denied Clancy's statements, claiming that the Kick t-shirts had a substantial impact on their expulsion. Ross also questioned the account-wide bans, especially for group members who were Twitch partners at the time. He couldn't believe they'd compromise their standing by committing ticket fraud.

While Adin Ross may have a different perspective on the matter, viewers of Clancy's livestream were mostly grateful for the CEO's transparency and interaction with the community. Some viewers praised Clancy's efforts to clarify the matter, while others admitted that when it comes to conflicts involving prominent streamers, emotions often run hot.

