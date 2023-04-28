Twitch star Pokimane calls TikTok culture 'toxic', says ‘This has made people obsessed with appearance'

Pokimane, a Twitch celebrity, is criticizing TikTok's "toxic" culture and algorithm, claiming that the app has made her and others "obsessed" with their beauty.

TikTok is one of the world's most popular social media applications, so much so that it surpassed Google searches in 2021.

TikTok is banned in some states in the USA.

However, the platform has been one of the most contentious of its kind, with some states in the United States contemplating a ban on the site.

Although the app has been criticized for life-threatening practices such as the Blackout Challenge, it has also been criticized for having a negative impact on users' mental health.

Now, one of the internet's most influential people is expressing some of her opinions on the site, claiming that TikTok has made her "obsessed" with her beauty.

Pokimane uses the word "toxic." People are "obsessed" with their appearances thanks to TikTok.

In a video posted on April 25, famous Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys addressed some of her difficulties with the platform, claiming that her beauty has become a key emphasis of her thought process while making content, which it was not previously.

