Twitterverse takes to #TwitterDown as it partially goes down; internet is flooded with hilarious memes

Twitter seemed to have gone down in multiple countries as reports about the microblogging website not working flooded the internet. Soon after the outrage that came by when Twitter stopped working in several countries, Twitterverse decided to make #TwitterDown trend. It can be recalled that this isn't a first instance where Twitterati took to Twitter to express how the site is down. As per Down Detector website, 57% Android app users, 15% iOS app users seemed to have issues with Twitter due to outage while a total of 27% of the website users could not seem to have accessed their timelines.

If we go by the data available, outage was reported in certain parts of India and Brazil, the UK, the US, Canada, Japan, southern Australia, and France. And well, it did not take Twitterverse a very long time to make #TwitterDown trend and that in turn, lead to hilarious memes. Given how most parts of the world are currently facing a lockdown while some have quarantined themselves, it felt pretty devastating to many to not be able to check their timelines and that resulted in a couple of hilarious memes across the website.

Check out #TwitterDown memes right here

oh c'mon. i just got here and you were saying #twitterdown ??? pic.twitter.com/e6rzUj3Ye9 — vintagene (@vintagene_) April 9, 2020

Me waiting twitter timeline to update after refreshing#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/aVy8N8BfBk — shut_up_carona (@Arrre_bhai) April 9, 2020

I'M COPING WITH THIS QUARANTINE STUFF BY SCROLLING ON TWITTER, NOW WHAT.#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/pR2ovVF8KN — zaa (@noktvrnaI) April 9, 2020

me refreshing the timeline and seeing no updates #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/o7F8wN2iBN — bored homo (@randomjoshiiee) April 9, 2020

Meanwhile, it was on Wednesday that Twitter co-founder and Chief Executive, Jack Dorsey decided to support the Coronavirus relief by committing $1 billion of his own fortune through his philanthropic fund. He went on to say how he would transfer his equity in his digital payments group Square to his limited liability corporation Start Small, thereby contributing what estimates up to 28 percent of his overall wealth.

