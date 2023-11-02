Tyre Nichols death update: Memphis cop to change his plea in federal court

Trigger Warning: This article discusses a sensitive and distressing topic involving police brutality and the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.

In a key step in the case surrounding Tyre Nichols' terrible assault and death, one of the former Memphis police officers charged at both the federal and state levels is due to enter a new plea in federal court. Desmond Mills Jr. and four other policemen are charged with excessive force, willful indifference, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice. This plea modification, slated for Thursday, may have far-reaching consequences in a case that has captivated the nation's attention as reported by Reuters.

The tragic incident

Tyre Nichols, 29, was pulled over by Memphis police officers in January for a routine traffic check that turned deadly. Nichols was brutally beaten and pepper sprayed, landing him in the hospital in severe condition. He died three days later as a result of blunt-force trauma. The incident's terrible video footage sparked anger and provoked nonviolent rallies and vigils around the country, from New York to Los Angeles to Springfield, Missouri.

The legal battle

According to Reuters, Desmond Mills Jr. and four co-defendants, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, and Justin Smith, have been charged with Nichols' killing. If convicted, they may face life in prison, though prosecutors did not seek the death sentence. The former cops face serious consequences because there is no parole in the federal system. The contents of Mills' plea deal have not been made public, leaving many people speculating about the possible ramifications of this plea modification.

Complex civil case

The legal battle surrounding Tyre Nichols' terrible death does not stop there. Ben Crump, a well-known civil rights lawyer, has filed a federal civil complaint on behalf of Nichols' family, naming all five criminally indicted former policemen as defendants. The City of Memphis, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn C.J. Davis, two former policemen who were not legally prosecuted, and three Memphis Fire Department personnel are also involved in this case. The civil litigation involving the criminally accused cops has been placed on hold pending the result of their criminal proceedings.

Future implications

Desmond Mills Jr.'s expected plea change in federal court raises concerns about the future of both his state and civil trials. While the five former officers' federal criminal trial is slated for May 2024, the federal civil lawsuit's trial arguments are set for January 2025, unless a settlement is made or the case is dismissed. The city and Chief Davis have filed a request to dismiss. The legal struggle has been fraught with disagreements, notably over access to Nichols' mobile phone data and assertions made in court files, which has caused friction between the Department of Justice and defense counsel.

