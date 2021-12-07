UAE announces 4.5 days work week to boost productivity; First nation to take this decision

Weekend is the most special time of the week and each one of us yearn for the weekend. After all, who doesn’t crave for two offs in a week and rejuvenate for the other week. While a majority of offices across the world have five days working with the weekend off policy, what if we tell you that a nation has now planned to have 4.5 days long working week? This development is set to take place in UAE wherein the government has planned to extend the weekend by half day, i.e., now the employees will have 2.5 days long weekend.

According to media reports, the nation has taken the decision to boost productivity and this new change will come in effect from next month. “The new working week will also bring the UAE’s financial sector into closer alignment with global real-time trading and communications-based transactions. The new schedule aims to boost not only trading opportunities but also add to the flexible, secure and enjoyable lifestyle the Emirates offers its citizens and residents,” the government statement said. As per the development, the government employees would work for half day on Friday, and will have their Saturdays and Sundays off.

The Emirati government had hailed the decision as it had made it the first nation in the world to introduce the shortest working week. However, the announcement hasn’t mentioned anything if the private employers will offer similar 4.5 days working week to its employees. This news is certainly grabbing attention across the world as it has come as a sigh of relief especially the difficult times the world has witnessed post COVID 19 pandemic.