UEFA Euro qualifiers: Italy vs. Ukraine preview, predicted lineups, and timings

The time we all have been waiting for is finally just around the corner. The excitement, tension, and happiness of watching Italy vs.Ukraine after a long 5 years, is getting higher and higher with each passing day. But before you sit down to watch the match, there are certain things that you might be interested in. Keep reading to know the preview, predicted lineup, and timings of the Italy vs. Ukraine match. Let's go!

Match Preview For Italy vs. Ukraine

It's been a long while since Italy and Ukraine have faced each other. The last time they were head-to-head was on 10th October 2018 during International Int. friendly Games. Things have changed a lot between the two clubs in these long years. If we look at Italy, it hasn't been a good qualifying cycle for the club. They have delivered mixed performances if we look at the results of Italy's last five matches.

Italy in the last 6 Matches: "Win-Lose-Lose-Win-Lose-Win"

The team had one win and one loss in the opening qualifiers under Roberto Mancini, the former manager. Recently, they have parted ways with Roberto Mancini and Luciano Spalletti has taken up the managerial role. So there's a lot of pressure on Mancini to get results the same way he guided Napoli to their first-ever Serie A title in almost 33 years.

Ukraine in the last 6 Matches: "Win-Draw-Lose-Draw-Win-Win"

Talking about Ukraine, they don't have much to worry about, especially in terms of suspensions and injuries. However, Nikolai Matvienko's availability could be a concern as he was forced off at just half-time against England. But that's just an opinion and if we compare previous matches, Nikolai will be there to take on the battle.

Italy vs. Ukraine Predicted Lineups

Italy is expected to follow a 1-3-3-3 formation while Ukraine is expected to follow a 1-4-4-1 formation. Here's a detailed version of the lineup:

Italy

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Bastoni, Giorgio Scalvini

Nicolò Barella, Federico Dimarco; Bryan Cristante

Nicolo Zaniolo, Sandro Tonali; Mattia Zaccagni

Ukraine

Heorhiy Bushchan

Illya Zabarnyi, Yukhym Konoplya, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Serhiy Kryvstov

Viktor Tsygankov, Taras Stepanenko, Sudakov, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Andriy Yarmolenko

Indian, European, And USA Timings To Watch Italy vs. Ukraine

The Italy vs. Ukraine match is going to be held at San Siro stadium, in the beautiful city of Milan, Italy. The stadium was inaugurated in 1926 and has an exceptional capacity to hold 80,018 spectators. The timings of the match are as follows:

USA: 2:45 PM (ET)

Europe: 6:45 PM (GMT)

India: 12:15 AM (IST)

If you are from the USA, you can watch the Italy vs. Ukraine match on ViX live. People from Europe and India can watch the match on ESPN, Start +, or Fubo, at the provided time.

At last, there’s just one question left unanswered and that’s for you. Which team are you going to support? Italy or Ukraine? Share your suggestions right below!