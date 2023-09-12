UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Spain vs Cyprus preview, predicted lineups, and timings

Spain needs to buckle up and invest more effort to secure their spot in the forthcoming Euro 2024 in Germany, starting with their match against Cyprus. The qualifying campaign hasn't started on stable footing for them as they currently lag behind Scotland, the leading team, by a whopping nine points. Despite having two extra games over the Scots, Luis de la Fuente's team needs to clinch victory in all to ensure their standing.

Scotland's incredible form leaves Spain as mere second preference in Group A. Although the gap with the frontrunners is broad, Spain should also be wary of Norway, that's just a step behind. By winning, Spain would rise to the second position, but any upsetting outcome could jeopardize their straight qualification.

Ahead lies the challenge to defeat Cyprus, which is at the bottom and has never before qualified for any major finals. Despite this recurring scenario, Cyprus is once again likely to be left from the list, increasing Spain's chances for a win.

While Luis de la Fuente may have concerns about the fitness of his players, it shouldn't cause too much tension, especially for the game against Cyprus. Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo who started in the match against Georgia have unfortunately withdrawn due to injuries. Filling their places in the Spanish team will be Ferran Torres and Yeremy Pino.

Predicted lineup for Spain

Williams might be seen at the other flank. However, their prominent captain Alvaro Morata, who recently scored a hat-trick, is expected to be the leading striker. The French-born central defense pair, Robin Le Normand and Aymeric Laporte might persist in their partnership, while Alejandro Balde could step in for Jose Gaya at left-back.

Presumably, Rodri will persist in maintaining his position at the center of Spain's midfield flanked by Gavi and Fabian Ruiz. This lineup might see a few changes as the game nears, depending on whether the manager wishes to rest some players and offer others an opportunity against an opponent Spain is mostly assured of defeating.

Expected Lineup (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Gavi, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Predicted lineup for Cyprus

Following a loss against Scotland, Ketsbaia is likely to introduce some modifications but without any new fitness concerns amongst his players. The refusal to change the 3-5-2 formation will remain, and key defensive participants are unlikely to be replaced.

Andreas Karo, Konstantinos Laifis, and Valentin Roberge will spearhead the defense, firmly supporting goalkeeper Joel Mall. Anderson Correia will retain his position as the left wing-back while Minas Antoniou begins from the right. At the center of his midfield, Ketsbaia could make a significant switch by introducing Michalis Ioannou in place of Ioannis Kousoulos.

On either side of the central midfield will be Charalambos Kyriakou and Charalampos Charalampous. Ketsbaia is set to make another switch on the front line with Ioannis Pittas coming in for Pieros Sotiriou and pairing with Grigoris Kastanos.

Expected Lineup (3-5-2): Mall; Karo, Laifis, Roberge; Antoniou, Kyriakou, Ioannou, Charalampous, Correia; Pittas, Kastanos

Timings

The Spain vs. Cyprus match is scheduled as follows:

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

India: 12:15 AM (September 13)

Europe: 8:45 : PM (CET)

