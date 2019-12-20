Ugly Sweater Day: What it is all about and the story behind the colourful Christmas sweaters

Today is the day to trade your casual outfits for something more colourful and ugly! Check out the story behind it and how you too can participate.

Every year, the third Friday of December is celebrated as National Ugly Sweater Day. People all over the world trade their normal casual outfits for bright and ugly Christmas sweaters that have been around for ages.

These sweaters weren't made ugly on purpose! It all started back when sweaters used to be hand-knitted and mistakes were made while knitting them, making it slightly defected.

But the idea of it stems back to the '90s when two men from Vancouver threw the first-ever tacky holiday sweater party to raise funds for a close friend's Cancer treatment. This was a hit and led other similar parties to stem up.

Today, the Ugly Sweater idea is so big that there are multiple competitions held with people dressing up in the most appalling sweaters they can find!

The trend has become a rage with even celebrities participating in them and rocking the ugly Christmas sweater at every possible occasion. Here is how you can participate in the trend, just a few days before Christmas, to get into the holiday spirit.

Want to participate in the trend this year? All you need to do is pick out the most colourful Christmas sweater possible and put it on.

If you have an old sweater that has a few defects - has patches, is ripped in small areas and more, you can pick this out too!

The only rule is - you need to put on the sweater and not take it off for a whole day. You need to wear it from the time you wake up till the time you sleep with no excuses and no breaks. The sweater must stay on the whole day!

