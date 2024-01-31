If the time between lunch and supper is making you anxious, unfocused, or just hungry, think about Rishi Sunak, who dedicates himself to a weekly 36-hour monk fast. PM of the UK Reportedly, Rishi Sunak fasts for thirty-six hours as part of his strict fitness regimen. During this time, he only drinks water, tea, and calorie-free drinks.

Sunak doesn't eat anything from Sunday at 5 p.m. until Tuesday at 5 a.m., according to reports. The prime minister's routine sparked interest on social media, as experts flocked to share their thoughts.

The PM made an appearance on ITV's midmorning show to talk about a variety of subjects, including the approaching general election. The hosts, though, were compelled to inquire about his fasting regimen.

PM Sunak talks about his regimen

The PM was questioned by Rochelle Humes and Rylan Clark, the hosts of the show, regarding his practice of intermittent fasting. Clark asked, "As you can understand, we need to talk to you about a lot of things, but one important thing to discuss is fasting from Sunday night until Tuesday morning. You just got some chicken, is that the first food you've had since?"

Advertisement

Sunak replied, "I wish I was as disciplined as has been reported. Like all of us, I start the week with the best of intentions and then you hit contact with reality at some point. But it's not totally nothing, but largely nothing. I do have the odd nut. I start with the best of intentions, as we all do, but then things happen."

Furthermore, Rishi Sunak expressed his love for sugary meals and the fact that his professional obligations prevent him from exercising as frequently as he once did. He added, "I love sugary things, so I eat a lot of sugary pastries the rest of the week. I love my food, I don't exercise as much as I used to because of my job. It's a little reset and a detox at the start of the week."

What do nutrionists have to say about it?

Nutritionists claim that although the practice may seem like an extreme weight loss method, it is a stricter variation of the popular 5:2 diet, which encourages people to limit their daily caloric intake to 500–600 calories. The entire foundation of the 5:2 diet is the idea of intermittent fasting, which entails eating regularly during certain periods and fasting during others.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's enormous, multibillion-dollar pay deal overturned by a judge: Here's what we know