UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gets discharged from the hospital as his condition improves

British PM Boris Johnson gets discharged from the hospital as his health improves after receiving treatment for Coronavirus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital in London on April 5 after his Coronavirus symptoms failed to subside. The 55-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 back in March and self-isolated at his residence. The British PM was receiving treatment in his house until his health deteriorated and he was moved to a hospital last week. However, after having spent over a week at the hospital, Boris Johnson has finally been discharged with better health.

"I can't thank them enough," Boris Johnson said in his first public statement since he moved out of intensive care on Thursday night at St. Thomas' Hospital in London. "I owe them my life," he added. Boris Johnson initially developed mild symptoms such as cold and fever when he was first diagnosed with Coronavirus. However, his health began to deteriorate further after a few days. The British PM was moved to the ICU where he received oxygen but was not put on a ventilator.

Boris Johnson spent 3 nights in the ICU before being shifted back to the regular ward and is finally out of danger now. The 55-year-old PM is on the road to his recovery, his partner Carrie Symonds has confirmed as she thanks the healthcare staff and expresses her gratitude to them. "Cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. Will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you," she wrote in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is not to return to work for some time as advised by the doctor. While the British PM is still recovering, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken over important meetings and is handling the nation's response to the dreadful Coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 114,247 lives across the globe.

