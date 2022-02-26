Ukraine crisis: First flight to evacuate Indians from war-hit nation takes off from Romania, confirms EAM

Amid the rising tension of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the Indian citizens in the war-torn country have taken a little sigh of relief as the first evacuation flight has taken off for Mumbai. The news was confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs this morning. For the uninitiated, Air India had sent two flights to aid the evacuation of Indian stuck in Ukraine. It was reported that while the Indian government has been putting all the necessary efforts into the evacuation of the Indian nationals, these special flights will be taking off from Bucharest on Saturday given the closing of the Ukrainian airspace for civil aircrafts.

Sharing an update on the same, the External Affair Minister Dr S Jaishankar stated that the first evacuation flight to Mumbai, which is carrying 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania today. “We are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I'm personally monitoring,” he added. Meanwhile, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has confirmed that the flight is expected to land in Mumbai tonight at 8 pm.

“In the light of the current crisis in Ukraine, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is extending full support to the evacuation of the stranded Indian students, who are arriving in Mumbai today (Saturday) by AI-1944 at 8 pm (Expected Time of arrival),” CSMIA said in a statement. Earlier, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had assured the people that the government and concerned authorities have been taking all the necessary measures to evacuate Indian nations from Ukraine and bring them back safe and sound.

