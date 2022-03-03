Ukraine Crisis: General VK Singh cheers stranded Indians on their rescue flight from Poland; WATCH

The ongoing tension between Ukraine and Russia has got the world buzzing. Everyone around is brimming with an opinion about the Russian military attacking Ukraine and killing thousands of innocent people. And while it has created a tense atmosphere, the Indian government has been putting in efforts to rescue the Indian nationals from the war-torn country. In fact, several rescue flights have managed to bring the Indian nationals back to the homeland which has been a sigh of relief for their respective families.

And now, another video has surfaced on the internet wherein General Vijay Kumar Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, was seen cheering the rescued Indians who had boarded the flight from Poland. To note, General VK Singh has been in Poland wherein he has been meeting the Indian nationals and has been ensuring their safe return to India. In the video, Singh was seen talking to the passengers and lifting their mood as they were sitting in the military aircraft. To note, the military aircraft was turned into a passenger plane to airlift the Indians from Ukraine. His short speech did leave the passengers with a big smile.

Earlier, a video from another rescue flight from Budapest had surfaced wherein a pilot had welcomed the rescued Indians with a heartwarming message. He said, “We are very happy to see all of you safe and sound and are proud of each and every one of you for your courage and determination. You overcame the uncertainty, the hardship, the fear and have made it here safely. And now it’s time to go back to our motherland, it’s time to go home”.