Ukraine Crisis: India advises its citizens to leave temporarily amid ‘uncertainities’

As the threat of a possible Russian invasion hovers over Ukraine, India has issued an advisory for its citizens living in the country and asked them to consider leaving the country temporarily. Issuing a statement, the Embassy of India in Kyiv has stated that Indians, especially students, show return to India given the ongoing uncertainty. This isn’t all. India has also requested the nations to keep the Embassy informed about the situation and their whereabouts so that it can reach them when required.

“In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine,” the Indian Embassy in Ukraine stated in an advisory. Not only India, countries like the United States, Germany, Italy, Britain, Ireland, Belgium, Canada, etc have also asked their nationals to leave Ukraine.

This isn’t all. The United States had also announced the closure of its embassy in Ukraine and is planning to move the staffers to a city near the Polish border. In fact, it has also issued multiple warnings to American citizens in Ukraine asking them to leave the country immediately. To note, there are speculations that Russia might invade Kyiv. While Vladimir Putin led Moscow had denied any such plans, Russian forces have massed well near the Ukrainian borders.