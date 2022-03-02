Ukraine Crisis: Indians stranded get a special welcome on their flight to Delhi; WATCH

The world has been in a state of shock ever since Russia has launched a military attack on Ukraine which has claimed several lives so far. While the situations have been quite intense, it is getting murkier with every passing day. Amid this crisis situation, several Indians have been stranded in the war-hit country and trying to get back to their homeland. As the Indian government has been putting in efforts to bring back the Indian nationals from Ukraine, several special flights have left to Budapest to airlift the stranded Indians.

As the rescue operations are still going on, a video from one of the special flights from Ukraine has surfaced on social media wherein stranded Indians are welcomed on board by a special message from the pilot. The video features the pilot talking to the passengers and said, “We are very happy to see all of you safe and sound and are proud of each and every one of you for your courage and determination. You overcame the uncertainty, the hardship, the fear and have made it here safely. And now it’s time to go back to our motherland, it’s time to go home. So, sit back and relax, sleep, destress and get ready to meet your family. Jai Hind.”

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, an Indian student has lost his life in the recent shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed in a tweet.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Indian student killed in Kharkiv shelling, MEA in touch with his family