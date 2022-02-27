Ukraine suspends Russian channels on Google, YouTube amid crisis; Reports

We all are aware of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. For a couple of days, social media and news channels are filled with heartbreaking and shocking visuals straight from Ukraine. Well, now the latest reports suggest that American online video sharing and social media platform YouTube blocked Russian state media outlet RT and other Russian channels from Ukraine and also suspended its ability to monetize content globally on Saturday, February 26.

Reportedly, after Russia launched military operations in Ukraine several sanctions were imposed in Ukraine and one of them being the blocking of Russian state media outlet RT and other Russian channels from YouTube in Ukraine. YouTube spokesperson Ivy ChoiCiting said, "We will be significantly limiting recommendations to these channels." YouTube also stated to have removed channels and videos that violate policies that were involved in coordinated deception.

Apart from this Google has also paused the ability of the Russian state-owned media to monetize content with ads on all of its platforms as per media reports. Now, the Russian RT channel, as well as other Russian state-funded media, will not be able to run ads on YouTube, or any other Google services, including using the search and Gmail to place ads as reported by Reuters on Sunday.

On Saturday, Indian citizens in the war-torn country breathed a sigh of relief as the first evacuation aircraft to Mumbai took off. The Ministry of External Affairs verified the news on Saturday morning. For the uninitiated, Air India dispatched two planes to assist in the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

