Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is TIME Magazine's 2022 Person of the Year: See the entire list here

Ukrainians have been hailed by the publication for the sheer strength and courage displayed against the Russian invasion of their country.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which began on February 24 this year, has impacted economies and people’s lives across the globe. While it is yet unknown when this war will end, TIME’s magazine, a US-based publication, named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and "the spirit of Ukraine" as its 2022 person of the year on Wednesday.

“Zelensky’s success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious. It spread through Ukraine’s political leadership in the first days of the invasion, as everyone realized the President had stuck around. If that seems like a natural thing for a leader to do in a crisis, consider historical precedent,” read an excerpt from the magazine.

TIME Magazine's 2022 Person of the Year: Have a look at the other nominations who made it to the list

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla, was nominated once again, with a chance to win the title for the second year in a row. Musk was the richest man in the world in 2021.

Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in October this year secured a third term as China's leader. With this, he cemented his status as the country's most powerful leader. For the unversed, China is the most populated country in the world.

The US Supreme Court

Abortion was made legal across the US after a landmark legal ruling in 1973, often referred to as the Roe v Wade case. However, in June this year, the US Supreme Court ruled there is no constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

Liz Cheney

Outgoing Republican Liz Cheney grabbed headlines as she became the face of the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, USA.

MacKenzie Scott

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated almost $2 billion to more than 300 organizations in the last seven months.

Protesters in Iran

Protests in Iran grabbed the attention of people across the globe since mid-September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. Amini was arrested for allegedly improperly wearing a hijab.

So far, hundreds of protestors have been killed and have impacted the global image of the Iranian government.

Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis, Florida governor, is viewed as the main rival of the former president as he shares most of Donald Trump's political positions. Also, the Hill reported that Ron DeSantis “captured attention for sending a plane full of migrants to the wealthy community of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., this fall.”

Janet Yellen

Yellen, for those who are unaware, made history when she became the first female Treasury secretary in 2021 in the USA. Yellen is now the first person to have led the White House Council of Economic Advisers, the Federal Reserve, and the Treasury Department.

Gun Safety Advocates

The US was jolted by gun violence in 2022 wherein many Americans were left teary-eyed. The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, shocked the nation and was one of the deadliest school shootings in US history, the Hill reported.