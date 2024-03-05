The government is planning to conduct a study to gain a better understanding of the problems, suppress impulsive behavior, and encourage positive digital habits because of the growing prevalence of online gaming addiction among young people. Following research into the matter, the government has decided to establish regulations to safeguard consumer interests.

NIMHANS to conduct research

A framework to "predict, alert, and intervene with appropriate coping mechanisms" will be developed as part of the research, which will be implemented by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. The study will identify the causes leading to excessive consumption of online content.



An official statement states that the Department of Consumer Affairs "proposes to research the disruptive impulse control behavioral patterns of digital consumption that may cause vulnerabilities" in association with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bangalore.

The Department of Consumer Affairs' Secretary, Rohit Kumar Singh, presided over a meeting on Monday. Anupam Mishra, Joint Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, and Manoj Sharma, NIMHANS Clinical Psychology Professor, were present at the meeting.



According to Singh, "an addiction to online gaming causes social isolation and neglect of real-life responsibilities." He continued by saying that it frequently entails compulsive gaming behavior and can be harmful to both physical and mental health. According to Singh, playing video games online can take up a lot of time and money, which can cause one to disregard other crucial responsibilities and put one in debt.

Additionally, the research would pinpoint the fundamental causes of excessive online content intake. By analyzing these causes, a framework for anticipating, warning, and providing suitable coping mechanisms might be developed. The research will offer recommendations to users on how to make the best use of technology while minimizing financial and bodily danger.

