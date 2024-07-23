Texas was hit by a series of earthquakes on Monday. A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 struck Hermleigh, Texas, at 11 p.m. local time on Monday. The 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck 7.7 kilometers deep, 17 kilometers (10.56 miles) northeast of Hermleigh, Texas. Residents reported feeling vibrations throughout West Texas.

Snyder, Abilene, and even the Dallas-Fort Worth region felt the earthquakes. The United States Geological Survey reports that a second, lower earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 was felt at the same location about seven seconds later.

The US Geological Survey confirmed both of the earthquakes. According to the USGS, the majority of the reports came from the region's largest cities, such as Lubbock, Midland, Big Spring, San Angelo, and Abilene. Several people on social media reported experiencing house shaking. Reports began to come in from throughout New Mexico, southern Oklahoma, and north Texas.

Moderate earthquakes are common in West Texas, although most of them cause little or no verified damage. On April 10, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 was recorded in Martin County, approximately 13 miles to the north of Stanton.

