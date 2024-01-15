US Air Force officer Madison Marsh gets crowned as Miss America 2024; deets Inside

Madison Marsh made history as the first active-duty Air Force officer to win Miss America. Marsh is a graduate intern at Harvard Medical School and a second lieutenant in the US Air Force.

Marsh, 22, defeated 50 contestants to compete in this year's Miss America competition in the state of Florida. Marsh had previously been chosen Miss Colorado in May of last year, and the US Air Force had praised her for her national exposure.

Who is Madison Marsh?

Born and raised in Arkansas, Marsh's ambition was to pursue a career in science and end up as an astronaut or pilot. Madison's parents encouraged her to follow her dreams by sending her to Space Camp when she was 13 years old, where she had the opportunity to interact with astronauts and aircraft pilots.

She became aware of the USAFA at this time, and at the age of 15, she enrolled in her first flight training. At 17 she obtained her pilot's license and began preparing to join the cadet force. She chose to join the Air Force after graduating from USAFA and was awarded a coveted pilot slot.

The tragic death of Marsh's mother from pancreatic cancer, however, may inspire her to pursue a career in cancer research. Through the Air Force Institute of Technology's Civilian Institution Programs, Marsh enrolled in a two-year master's program in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School in September 2023.

In addition, she will collaborate on studies on early pancreatic cancer detection with a professor from Harvard Medical School and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

