US Election Results 2020: Trump, Biden's battle for Florida; President says Kamala Harris would be 'terrible'

According to New York Times, Florida has the highest number of electoral votes among swing states and Donald Trump is leading in the key state.

The day has finally arrived and the battle is heating up as the US Election 2020 Results are underway. With counting in key states being split, presidential hopeful Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are going head to head. Their battle has slightly gotten more intense as key state Florida results are slowly tumbling out. According to New York Times, Florida has the highest number of electoral votes among swing states. As per reports, Trump is leading by 2 percentage points in the swing state and is ahead of Biden.

Meanwhile, Trump has also won in Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama. Whereas, Biden has emerged victorious in Rhode Island, New Jersey, Illinois and Connecticut. The 2020 US elections is historic in more ways than one as it has seen the largest voter turnout across the country even with the coronavirus pandemic looming large.

Ahead of the election results, Trump on Tuesday took a dig at Joe Biden's Vice-Presidential nominee Kamla Harris. Attacking the Democrats, he said, "Our country could never be the same country if they win, because they are radicalised left. Joe Biden will never call the shots and if he does, he's not going to be there very long. He's got a vice president who's further left than (Senator) Bernie Sanders, who is not a particularly good person and she would be, I think, a terrible first representative."

"If she became the first woman president, I think it would be a terrible thing for our country. I think it would be a terrible thing for women," Trump added as per PTI.

Harris created history as the first ever Indian-American, Black and African-American to be a vice presidential candidate of a major political party in the US. Painganadu village in Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu, which is Harris' maternal grandfather's village, has been conducting poojas and special prayers for her victory in the US elections.

