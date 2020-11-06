  1. Home
  2. trending

US Elections: Desis share hilarious memes on Donald Trump after Joe Biden overtakes him in Georgia

Twitterati pulled out all stops as they took inspiration from old Bollywood films as well as the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for hilarious memes on the US Elections.
41362 reads Mumbai
US Elections: Desis share hilarious memes on Donald Trump after Joe Biden overtakes him in Georgia.US Elections: Desis share hilarious memes on Donald Trump after Joe Biden overtakes him in Georgia.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The race to the White House is closing in and nearing completion as counting of votes in US Elections 2020 has reached day 3. As Joe Biden and Donald Trump continue to battle it out, the highlight of the day is that Biden has overtaken Trump in Georgia and is leading by almost 900 votes. Georgia, a key state, pretty much sums up Biden's election run with him emerging on top and the current US President being trumped. 

As counting reached day 3 and left netizens around the world anxious and restless, Indians on Twitter seemed to have used this time to get their creative juices flowing. Since the last few days US Elections has been one of the top trends on Twitter and on Friday afternoon (IST) there were scores of Bollywood and television based memes shared by Indians. 

Twitterati pulled out all stops as they took inspiration from old Bollywood films as well as the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to even comparing it to election results day frenzy in India. Some even used popular songs to make references to the current state in America. Desis went crazy and we love the relatable memes shared by many. 

Check out US election memes on Donald Trump, the state of affairs and results shared by Desi netizens: 

What are your thoughts on Donald Trump being defeated by Joe Biden? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans slam Trump's latest speech, Dylan Minnette calls it 'most pathetic meltdown' yet

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla/Getty Images

You may like these
US Election Results 2020: Trump, Biden's battle for Florida; President says Kamala Harris would be 'terrible'
US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump test positive for COVID 19
Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID 19; US President, Melania Trump begin quarantine process
US President Donald Trump likes a Twitter post for the first time; Fans start a meme fest on social media
White House lights go off as Donald Trump is reportedly taken to a bunker amid violent protests
US President Donald Trump stops World Health Organization funding over handling of Coronavirus
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement