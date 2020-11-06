US Elections: Desis share hilarious memes on Donald Trump after Joe Biden overtakes him in Georgia

Twitterati pulled out all stops as they took inspiration from old Bollywood films as well as the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for hilarious memes on the US Elections.

The race to the White House is closing in and nearing completion as counting of votes in US Elections 2020 has reached day 3. As Joe Biden and Donald Trump continue to battle it out, the highlight of the day is that Biden has overtaken Trump in Georgia and is leading by almost 900 votes. Georgia, a key state, pretty much sums up Biden's election run with him emerging on top and the current US President being trumped.

As counting reached day 3 and left netizens around the world anxious and restless, Indians on Twitter seemed to have used this time to get their creative juices flowing. Since the last few days US Elections has been one of the top trends on Twitter and on Friday afternoon (IST) there were scores of Bollywood and television based memes shared by Indians.

Twitterati pulled out all stops as they took inspiration from old Bollywood films as well as the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to even comparing it to election results day frenzy in India. Some even used popular songs to make references to the current state in America. Desis went crazy and we love the relatable memes shared by many.

Check out US election memes on Donald Trump, the state of affairs and results shared by Desi netizens:

Its a damn long process...itni der me to humaare yaha sarkar ban bhii jaati haii aur budget bhi decide ho jaata haii..#USElection2020#USElectionResults2020 — Abhishek Katiyar (@katiyarIAS) November 6, 2020

USA election vote counting is more interesting than 20/20 cricket match...#USElectionResults2020 — Professor|Sachin (@sachinsanafan) November 5, 2020

Dear @realDonaldTrump and @JoeBiden plz decide who will be @WhiteHouse and if there is any conflicts and you guys can’t decide than we have solution for you...@dilipjoshie sir no offence#USElectionResults2020#AmericaDecides2020 #2020PresidentialElection pic.twitter.com/gA3aoekEbc — Anonymous (@stranger_agyat) November 6, 2020

