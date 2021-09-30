US girl's soulful rendition of the viral song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ on her violin leaves netizens amazed

Recently a song went quite viral on social media. Even though many did not get the lyrics in the beginning but just the tune of it caught everyone’s attention and it touched the hearts of millions. From mobile ringtones to Instagram videos, Manike Mage Hithe by Yohani Diloka De Silva was pretty much everywhere. It would be a surprise if you did not hear this song. Well, this one got so popular that it is being played even in the US.

This viral Sinhala song was initially sung by Satheeshan Rathnayak. From Bollywood celebrities to social media users, everyone is currently obsessing over this song. But what caught our attention is a video of a US girl playing Manike Mage Hithe on her violin. The 12-year-old has been identified as Karolina Protsenko and she reportedly lives in Simi Valley. Karolina also has a YouTube channel that boasts 5 million followers. In the viral video, we can see Karolina standing along the pavement and playing the cover of Manike Mage Hithe. A huge number of people can be seen gathered around her to watch her play. She beautifully plays the song on her violin and breaks into a little dance in intervals. Sharing the video on her Instagram, she wrote, “Manike Mage Hithe. I hope you like my performance of this beautiful song by @yohanimusic (sic).”

Take a look:

Talking about the Manike Mage Hithe girl Yohani Diloka De Silva, she has made her Bollywood debut by singing the title track of Shiddat. This film stars Radhika Madan and Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal.

