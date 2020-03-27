US grocery store disposes off produce worth 26 lakhs after woman purposely coughs on food items

The unidentified woman was then tracked a few hours later by the police and was taken into custody. The news reports suggest that the police will be charging the woman for intentionally contaminating the store.

As per news reports, a grocery store in the United States had to dispose off produce worth 26 lakhs after a woman purposely coughed on food items like bakery items and meat. This action by the woman lead to an instant fear of the Coronavirus. The woman now faces criminal charges. The incident took place in a store called Gerrity's Supermarket. The store's co-owner Joe Fasula revealed that they had to throw away food items that the woman has coughed on and also the areas that could have got infected. He further adds that the store got rid of the woman and immediately got in touch with the Hanover Township Police.

The unidentified woman then was tracked a few hours later by the police and was taken into custody. The news reports suggest that the police will be charging the woman for intentionally contaminating the store, which led to a wastage of food items worth 26 lakhs. The criminal proceedings against the woman will start once her mental health treatment gets over, state media reports.

According to reports, Joe Fasula also mentions that he was feeling extremely hurt over the food produce getting wasted in a crucial time like this when the world is battling the COVID-19 outbreak. He further states that the store has got in touch with a local health official to spot the areas in the store which might be infected by the unnamed woman. The news reports also add that official will be getting the woman tested for the Coronavirus, in order to make sure that this incident does not get out of hand.

(ALSO READ: Coronavirus Pandemic: THESE are the Covid 19 myths that you must stop believing in right now)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More