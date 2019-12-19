US House Representatives IMPEACH President Donald Trump for abuse of power

Donald Trump Impeachment: US President Donald Trump was formally charged with abuse of power in a historic step by the House Representatives. Donald Trump became the third United States President to be impeached.

On December 18th, all Donald Trump supporters were disheartened. Donald Trump became the third United States President to be impeached. He was formally charged with abuse of power in a historic step by the House of Representatives. The Democratic-led House passed the abuse of power article of impeachment on a largely party-line 230-197 vote. The House voted almost entirely along party lines for two articles of impeachment to remove the President from office: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, sending the case to the Senate for a trial expected to start next month on whether to convict him and remove him from office.

The first of the articles accused Mr. Trump of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden as well as a discredited theory promoted by the President and beneficial to Russia.

“The evidence has to be overwhelming, and it is not. It’s not even close.” Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

The second article accused Mr. Trump of obstruction of Congress by directing administration officials and agencies not to comply with lawful House subpoenas for testimony and documents related to impeachment. White House spokesman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that "Today marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our nation. Without receiving a single Republican vote, and without providing any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment against the President through the House of Representatives. The President is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings. He is prepared for the next steps and confident that he will be fully exonerated."

In the end here, nothing happened. We don’t approach anything like the egregious conduct that should be necessary before a President should be removed from office. I believe that a President can’t be removed from office if there is no reasonable possibility that the Senate.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

....won’t convict and remove the President - Then the House should not be Impeaching the President in the first place. If this is the new standard, every President from here on out is impeachable.” Andy McCarthy @FoxNews So well stated. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

After the debate, Donald Trump tweeted a few things saying the evidence has to be overwhelming, and it is not. Republican Representative Mike Rogers said that the matter before the House is based solely on a fundamental hatred of the President. It's a sham, a witch hunt - and it's tantamount to a coup against the duly elected President of the United States. Ms. Pelosi said, "If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the President's reckless actions make impeachment necessary, he gave us no choice."

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

For those who don't know, Impeachment is an extraordinary check on presidential power spelled out in the Constitution enabling Congress to remove presidents who commit high crimes and misdemeanors.

