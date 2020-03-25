US man breaks the internet by sending a drone to a girl with his phone number amid social distancing; WATCH

In the video, a US man named Jeremy Cohen flies a drone across to a building's terrace to win over a girl amid social distancing.

A man in the United States named Jeremy Cohen made use of a drone to exchange his number to a girl he saw on a building's terrace. Jeremy says in his Tik Tok video that he saw the girl dancing and waved at her. Amid all the social distancing that everyone is practicing across the world, Jeremy says he took his chance at flirting with this girl he saw. What happens next has completely surprised the netizens. In no time, Jeremy Cohen brought his drone out and wrote his number on a piece of paper and stuck it on the top of the drone. In the fun video, Jeremy then flies the drone across to the building where the girl is and makes sure his phone number reaches her.

The social media users were mighty impressed by Jeremy and how he thought out of the box to win over a girl. In the video shared by Jeremy, he also mentions that he got a text message later from the girl. Well, we must say that amid the social distancing that the world is practicing right now, this US man, impressed the social media users with his creative thinking to send his phone to a girl he saw dancing on a building's terrace.

I can’t believe this actually worked and yes this is a real story pic.twitter.com/X5KbBl0qIe — Jeremy Cohen (jerm_cohen) March 22, 2020

The video is going viral on the internet and social media users are sending their thoughts about it. Many social media users were pleasantly surprised when they realized that it was indeed a real incident and that the girl did respond to the man who shared his mobile number using a drone.

Credits :Twitter

