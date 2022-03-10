US man dies after 2 months of receiving genetically modified Pig heart transplant

It was only recently that a patient from the Maryland medical centre received a genetically modified pig heart transplant and it was successful. He created a medical history. But the latest reports suggest the unfortunate has happened. David Bennett Sr. who had become the first-ever patient to receive a pig heart has died on Tuesday afternoon. The Maryland medical centre where the experimental procedure was performed announced his death on Wednesday.

The Maryland Medical Centre released a statement in which they revealed that the entire staff is devastated by the loss of Mr. Bennett. They also said that Mr. Bennett proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought all the way to the end. This statement was released by Dr. Bartley P. Griffith who surgically transplanted the pig heart into Bennett. "Mr. Bennett became known by millions of people around the world for his courage and steadfast will to live," Griffith said.

57-year-old Bennett had received the Pig heart on January 7 and this surgery was called ‘shot in the dark’. In an interview, Bennett had revealed that it was either die or do this transplant for him. He was doing more than fine as per the doctor’s statement. However, according to Wednesday's statement, entitled "In Memoriam: David Bennett," his condition began deteriorating several days ago. After it became clear he wouldn't recover, Bennett was transferred to palliative care until his final moments, which he shared with family.

