  1. Home
  2. trending

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump test positive for COVID 19

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 after one of their close aides tested positive.
18711 reads Mumbai
Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump test positiveUS President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump test positive for COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 after one of their close aides, Hope Hicks tested positive. The POTUS confirmed the news via Twitter. He said that he and the first lady Melania Trump will begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately.

Credits :Donald Trump Twitter

You may like these
Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID 19; US President, Melania Trump begin quarantine process
US President Donald Trump likes a Twitter post for the first time; Fans start a meme fest on social media
White House lights go off as Donald Trump is reportedly taken to a bunker amid violent protests
US President Donald Trump stops World Health Organization funding over handling of Coronavirus
Coronavirus Update: President Donald Trump puts a halt to World Health Organization's funding
Coronavirus update: US President Donald Trump states economy will not reopen unless the country is healthy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement