US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump test positive for COVID 19
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 after one of their close aides tested positive.
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 after one of their close aides, Hope Hicks tested positive. The POTUS confirmed the news via Twitter. He said that he and the first lady Melania Trump will begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately.
Credits :Donald Trump Twitter
