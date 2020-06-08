US President Donald Trump likes a Twitter post for the first time; Fans start a meme fest on social media

US President Donald Trump likes a post on Twitter about Issa Rae's HBO show titled Insecure and fans are wondering 'damn Molly' why?

Donald Trump has made the headlines quite a number of times due to his controversial statements but this time, the US President has surprised everyone with his recent Twitter activity. Mostly Donald Trump is the one tweeting about several things and many people react to the same. There isn't really been a time when Donald Trump was found to have liked a post on Twitter but since we've been seeing a lot of impossible things happening for real in 2020, this just adds to the list!

Recently, the US President Donald Trump liked a post on Twitter for the first time and strangely it was about the new episode of Issa Rae's HBO show titled Insecure. "This is how I wanted tonight's episode of Insecure to end...Damn Molly," the post read and showed two characters from the show wearing hats and clapping hands amidst a field of flowers. Ever since Donald Trump liked the tweet, fans have kickstarted a meme fest on social media and it couldn't be funnier.

Check out the reactions:

Trump when Insecure doesn’t end like he wants it to pic.twitter.com/R4d6D99Tw6 — Lalo Fan. (@shirts0) June 8, 2020

why is trump here pic.twitter.com/PTQ37LBdNU — ora| blm (@inmyheadora) June 8, 2020

The intern lookin at the supervisor whos telling them to pack their things rn pic.twitter.com/ZdtaBNBsA2 — next queen of equestria (@thekid9072) June 8, 2020

Um....so confused right now — Sell A. Says (@sellsaysok) June 8, 2020

DAMN MOLLY! pic.twitter.com/gTB6pkfRQr — Angela Altman - Askewed Views (@altman_angela) June 8, 2020

A few days ago, the US President was called out by many people for his comment over the Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd's death by a policeman who kneeled down on his neck for 7 minutes after arresting him. Ever since the incident occurred, protests are raging across the country and Donald Trump's comment came added fuel to the same.

Also Read: Anonymous links US President Donald Trump, Naomi Campbell, Will Smith to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×