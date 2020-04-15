US President Donald Trump stops World Health Organization funding over handling of Coronavirus

Donald Trump puts a halt on WHO funding over Coronavirus pandemic handling as he believes that the organization has failed in its basic duty.

US President Donald Trump has taken the decision to halt funding the World Health Organization over handling of Coronavirus pandemic. "I am directing my administration to halt funding while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus," he told a news conference at the White House stating the reason being that WHO has "failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable." The organization has irresponsibly promoted China's disinformation about the virus which led the outbreak to spread worldwide that could otherwise have been prevented, Trump added.

The United States is the biggest donor to the WHO. It contributes about 15% of its overall budget. Not long ago, the US President donated over 14,694,650 USD to WHO for COVID-19 appeal. Donald Trump has been playing a proactive role in the battle against Coronavirus. Earlier this month, he had also pledged his presidential paycheck the treatment of Coronavirus victims in his state. However, discord with China has led him to put the WHO funding from the US on a halt.

The Republican president has held WHO accountable for showing extreme leniency with China in the earliest days of the Coronavirus outbreak that caused unnecessary deaths as the organization failed to impose a travel ban on China. After COVID-19 originated in China's Wuhan city, it spread to other parts of the world like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country at present with over 6,00,000 active cases and 25,949 deaths.

