US President Joe Biden announces ban on imports of Russian oils, gas and energy: Reports

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States President Joe Biden on March 08 announced a ban on imports of Russian oils, gas and energy, as tweeted by ANI. During a press conference, President Biden said that they are enforcing the most significant package of economic sanctions in history, which is causing significant damage to Russia’s economy. The move made by the US is unilateral and is without any support from its European allies. President Biden further added, “We’re moving forward with this ban understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us.”

Earlier, the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands had said that it will not be feasible for them to stop imports from Russia overnight in response to their invasion of Ukraine as they are too dependent on Russian energy supplies. According to government statistics, Russia is the largest supplier of Natural Gas to Germany. On the other hand, in 2021, America was only dependent on Russia for roughly 8 per cent of its energy supplies, including about 3 per cent for crude oil.

Meanwhile, India has started Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine. On March 08, India began evacuating around 600 Indian nationals trapped in Ukraine’s Sumy under Operation Ganga. Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed the media personnel that all 694 Indian students, who were stranded in Sumy, left for Poltava in buses.

