US State declares Indian festival Diwali as national holiday; Netizens react

On Wednesday, the state of Pennsylvania in the United States declared the Indian festival, Diwali as a national holiday. The news was confirmed by Senator Nikil Saval on Twitter. Reportedly, State Senator Greg Rothman and Senator Nikil Saval introduced the legislation to make Diwali an official state holiday in Pennsylvania in February this year.

Diwali declared as national holiday in the US

Senator Nikil tweeted, "The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter. Thank you, @rothman_greg, for the opportunity to join you in introducing this bill."

Rothman also spoke about the new change and said, "Thousands of Pennsylvanians celebrate Diwali each year, including many residents of the 34th Senatorial District. Recognizing Diwali as an official state holiday upholds and celebrates our Commonwealth's rich cultural diversity."

Saval added, "Every year, Diwali's festival of light and connection is celebrated at temples, houses of worship, and community centers across our Commonwealth. It's a time for reflection on the endless struggle of light over darkness, offering us renewed clarity of purpose. This festival deserves official recognition, and I'm honored to join Senator Rothman in bringing this to pass."

According to the reports, nearly 200,000 South Asian residents reside in Pennsylvania and they come together to celebrate the festival of lights. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12. The bill does not require school or government closings.

Soon after the news was shared on social media, netizens were seen reacting to it. A user wrote, "Great news for Indians." Another user wrote, "Thank you for your support. Festival that provides light and tells us to shed light within us and remove evil within us and make this world beautiful."