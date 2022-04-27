US Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19

The Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid-19. She is asymptomatic and is under isolation currently. She informed her well-wishers about the news through her official Twitter handle. The tweet read, “Today I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms, and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines. I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted.”

As per the report in the news agency ANI, the Vice President will continue her duties from her residence. She will return once she tests negative, according to the statement released by the White House. The statement read, “Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians.” Also according to the reports, she was not in close contact with President Joe Biden or First Lady Jill Biden due to their respective recent travel schedules.

See Kamala Harris’ tweet here:

Kamala Harris who is 57-year-old, tested positive for the virus after her husband Doug Emhoff. He came down with Covid in March this year. To note, the Vice President remained negative during that period of time.

In addition to this, according to CDC, more than 900,000 people in the United States have now died from Covid-19, which at its peak killed over 3,000 a day. Currently, about 300 to 400 people die from Covid every day there.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Delhi reports over 1,000 new cases for 4th day in a row; Positivity rate at 6.42 percent