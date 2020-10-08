US Vice Presidential Debate: Netizens share hilarious reactions as a fly lands on Mike Pence's head

One of the hottest topics that caught the eye of netizens was a fly casually chilling on Vice President's Mike Pence's head during the debate. Check out reactions to it below.

After a controversial first round of debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, on Wednesday evening Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence went head to head. The US Vice Presidential Debate 2020 made a whole lot of noise on social media for various reasons.

Kamala Harris was at it as she called the country and Trump administration's response to Covid 19 as one of the greatest failures. "The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," US senator and former prosecutor Harris said in the opening moments of the debate.

Apart from the important issues that were addressed in the debate, one of the hottest topics that caught the eye of netizens was a fly casually chilling on Mike Pence's head during the debate that was being aired live on news channels. Netizens flooded Twitter as they reacted to a fly sitting on Pence's head without the Vice President even noticing it.

Take a look at some hilarious reactions to Mike Pence's 'fly' moment:

Someone said the fly was his only black friend.com/hashtag/VicePresidentialDebate2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VicePresidentialDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/RDJUdMtr2a — Itzasecret (@andidontdream) October 8, 2020

Why does his scalp twitch so much #pencefly #Debates2020 #VicePresidentialDebate2020 — The fly on Mike pences head (@viceheadfly) October 8, 2020

the fly entering the debate hall pic.twitter.com/WIqDCYaXzy — boring bb22 hours (@ambriehlx) October 8, 2020

