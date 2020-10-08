  1. Home
  2. trending

US Vice Presidential Debate: Netizens share hilarious reactions as a fly lands on Mike Pence's head

One of the hottest topics that caught the eye of netizens was a fly casually chilling on Vice President's Mike Pence's head during the debate. Check out reactions to it below.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: October 8, 2020 08:38 am
US Vice Presidential Debate Mike Pence fly.US Vice Presidential Debate: Netizens share hilarious reactions as a fly lands on Mike Pence's head.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After a controversial first round of debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, on Wednesday evening Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence went head to head. The US Vice Presidential Debate 2020 made a whole lot of noise on social media for various reasons. 

Kamala Harris was at it as she called the country and Trump administration's response to Covid 19 as one of the greatest failures. "The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," US senator and former prosecutor Harris said in the opening moments of the debate.

Apart from the important issues that were addressed in the debate, one of the hottest topics that caught the eye of netizens was a fly casually chilling on Mike Pence's head during the debate that was being aired live on news channels. Netizens flooded Twitter as they reacted to a fly sitting on Pence's head without the Vice President even noticing it.  

Take a look at some hilarious reactions to Mike Pence's 'fly' moment: 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :TwitterGetty Images

You may like these
Tom Cook remembers Steve Jobs on Apple co founder's ninth death anniversary: You’re always with us
US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump test positive for COVID 19
Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID 19; US President, Melania Trump begin quarantine process
Legendary Aussie cricketer and IPL 2020 commentator Dean Jones passes away of heart attack in Mumbai
JFK’s grandson Jack Kennedy Schlossberg causes stir on Twitter post speech at DNC; See reactions
Emirates offers to cover the funeral expenses of their travellers who succumb to COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement