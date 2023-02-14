Valentine’s Day: Man from Thailand walks 750 miles to meet girlfriend; Here’s his story

Valentine’s Day is here and there could not be possibly a better time than today to marvel at real-life stories of love, dedication, and commitment. There are millions of love stories around the world and it would not be an exaggeration to say that a few of them deserve their own movies. Speaking of which, a man named Suthep Promjit from Thailand is setting the bar too high with his grand and heartfelt act of love for his partner. What has he done, you ask? Well, he has set out to walk approximately 750 miles to meet his ladylove.

Thailand’s Suthep Promjit walks 750 miles to meet his girlfriend Thanapa Khiaw-on Suthep, who is 56-years-old, set out on foot from his hometown in Nakhon Nayok on January 14 this year. He had one goal – to meet his girlfriend, Thanapa Khiaw-on, who is also 56, on February 14, i.e. Valentine’s Day 2023. In order to accomplish this, he had to cover a distance of 746 miles, i.e. about 1200 kilometers by walking!

As per a report by Yahoo! News, as of Saturday, Suthep had already covered an approximate distance of 684 miles, i.e., 1100 kilometers on his journey to a place called Thung Wa district in Satun. However, Suthep Promjit is not alone on this journey. Accompanying him is his friend Niwat Thongwithi, who is riding a ‘Saleng’ – a motorcycle with a sidecar.