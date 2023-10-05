Vatican's enduring tradition: Embracing circus performers

Last week, Pope Francis caught the attention of the gaming community when the Italian Rony Roller Circus troupe performed during a papal audience in Paul VI Hall, set to the tune of Megolovania, a track from the popular video game Undertale. This unusual combination of circus and video games piqued the interest of gamers worldwide, but it's not the first time circus performers have graced the Vatican. In fact, welcoming circus troupes has become somewhat of an annual tradition for Pope Francis.

Pope Francis, in a unique blend of entertainment and ministry, welcomes circus acts during Advent or Christmas nearly every year. But why does this tradition exist? Surprisingly, the Vatican views this practice as a form of ministry that dates back to the early 1970s.

The history between the Pope and the circus

As reported by The Pillar, in 1970, Pope St. Paul VI established the Pontifical Commission on the Spiritual Care of Migrants and Itinerants. This office, overseen by the Congregation for Bishops, aimed to oversee and encourage the Church's pastoral ministry to various groups, including refugees, nomads, sailors, pilots, exiles, and, notably, traveling circus performers.

Pope St. John Paul II continued this tradition in 1988 when he re-established the commission as the Pontifical Council for Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People, elevating its status in the Vatican hierarchy. Circus travelers remained part of the council's mandate, emphasizing the importance of pastoral care for these unique itinerant communities.

Historically, circus troupes in Europe were often founded by the Romani people, who faced ethnic discrimination for centuries. Even as others joined these acts, circus performers endured discrimination and lived on the fringes of society. Paul VI's inclusion of traveling performers in the Vatican's migrant office mandate aimed to address these issues and promote sacramental and catechetical ministry among Catholic circus performers—an emphasis that John Paul II continued.

Circus performers as ambassadors of values

In 2004, John Paul II praised circus performers for their ability to promote authentic human values and joy in a world consumed by production and wealth accumulation. He saw their profession as an opportunity to spread non-material values, brotherhood, and gratuitousness.

This tradition of welcoming circus performers to the Vatican continued under Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, but it stretches back even further. Pope John XXIII welcomed the Orfei-Venturi Circus in 1959, and Pius XII invited Munich's Krone Circus in 1954. Even Pope Leo XIII met with the American Buffalo Bill Wild West Show in 1890.

Despite the diverse backgrounds of these performers, the Vatican's tradition of embracing circus acts serves as a testament to its commitment to pastoral care, inclusivity, and the promotion of non-material values in a world often preoccupied with materialism. The circus performers who grace the Vatican's halls carry on a tradition that bridges entertainment and spirituality, fostering a unique bond between the Church and itinerant communities.

