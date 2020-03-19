  1. Home
  2. trending

Venice witnesses clear canals, swans, and a Dolphin as Italy goes on lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak

Well, Italy has been on lockdown for a couple of days now and it looks like something good has come out of the Coronavirus outbreak.
2317 reads Mumbai
World,Coronavirus,Italy,VeniceVenice witnesses clear canals, swans, and a Dolphin as Italy goes on lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The entire world is currently dealing with a crisis that COVID 19 is, however, we humans always know how to find a silver lining to what has been happening, because cmon, do we not need a ray of hope at the end of it all? Due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, Italy went into complete lockdown and while there are videos of neighbours playing music together that have been doing the rounds as they have all been quarantined, now, photos from Venice are all over social media and for a good reason if we might add.

People of Venice have taken to social media to share photos of all the clear water running through the canals due to no pollution caused by boats and while that is, in fact, a good sight to behold, there is also an outburst of wildlife with swans, fishes and also, a Dolphin being spotted for the first time in so many years. People have taken to Twitter to share photos of what do the canals look like and well, one might be quite happy with what they see.

However, while that is true, the Mayor's office told CNN, "The water now looks clearer because there is less traffic on the canals, allowing the sediment to stay at the bottom. It's because there is less [of the] boat traffic that usually brings sediment to the top of the water's surface."

Credits :Twitter, CNN

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement