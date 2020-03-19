Venice witnesses clear canals, swans, and a Dolphin as Italy goes on lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak

Well, Italy has been on lockdown for a couple of days now and it looks like something good has come out of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The entire world is currently dealing with a crisis that COVID 19 is, however, we humans always know how to find a silver lining to what has been happening, because cmon, do we not need a ray of hope at the end of it all? Due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, Italy went into complete lockdown and while there are videos of neighbours playing music together that have been doing the rounds as they have all been quarantined, now, photos from Venice are all over social media and for a good reason if we might add.

People of Venice have taken to social media to share photos of all the clear water running through the canals due to no pollution caused by boats and while that is, in fact, a good sight to behold, there is also an outburst of wildlife with swans, fishes and also, a Dolphin being spotted for the first time in so many years. People have taken to Twitter to share photos of what do the canals look like and well, one might be quite happy with what they see.

Thought I’d spread abit of positivity for you guys. Since the lockdown of Venice without the pollution from boats the water has been begun to clear up and a dolphin has been spotted in the canal for the first time in nearly 60 years! #venice pic.twitter.com/dbq4mGhfnp — Jack (@NotLacazette) March 17, 2020

Mother Earth is slowly recovering from us. Snapshot of #Venice pic.twitter.com/X6S5MzkbdX — Jacob Schot (@Schot_Capital) March 17, 2020

#venice

An unexpected side effect of the pandemic: Water's flowing through the canals of Venice is clear for the first time in forever.

The fish are visible, the swans returned pic.twitter.com/crWf4kdZ1M — (@AurelBoriciBT) March 18, 2020

However, while that is true, the Mayor's office told CNN, "The water now looks clearer because there is less traffic on the canals, allowing the sediment to stay at the bottom. It's because there is less [of the] boat traffic that usually brings sediment to the top of the water's surface."

