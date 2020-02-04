Veteran radio host Rush Limbaugh diagnosed with advanced lung cancer

The talk radio king revealed on his weekly broadcast and added that he will be leaving temporarily for treatment but hopes to return in a week's time.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh left his followers and audiences in a state of shock on Monday when he revealed that he was suffering from lung cancer and is in the advanced stages. The talk radio king revealed on his weekly broadcast and added that he will be leaving temporarily for treatment but hopes to return in a week's time. According to a report in Fox News, Rush addressed his audience and revealed that his days have been 'difficult' in recent times.

Rush said, "This day has been one of the most difficult days in recent memory, for me, because I’ve known this moment was coming. I’m sure that you all know by now that I really don’t like talking about myself and I don’t like making things about me... one thing that I know, that has happened over the 31-plus years of this program is that there has been an incredible bond that had developed between all of you and me.”

He went on to reveal the heartbreaking news and added, "So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me because I had to inform my staff earlier today. I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer."

The radio legend added that he would love to continue doing his job for as long as possible but revealed that he will be skipping a few days in order to get treated. "This has happened and my intention is to come here every day I can, and do this program as normally and competently and expertly as I do each and every day because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally," Rush said.

Credits :Fox News

Read More