Video of Sikh man dancing on Miami streets goes viral; Netizens say 'Vibe hai Paaji'

Dancing is not just an activity, it is an emotion. It is a way many people express their feelings and it is one of the few things that connects the world, people of different races, religions, country. Dance brings us all together and brings a smile to the faces of many. One such dance video is going viral on social media and that too for all the right reasons. A video of a Sikh man flaunting his dancing skills on the streets of Miami makes everyone fall in love with him and we bet this would force you to dance immediately.

In the video shared by a random user, people are seen cheering to Saminder Singh Dhindsa and applauding his array of moves ranging from Hip-Hop to Bhangra. Saminder, whose Instagram handle is @turbanmagic, also posted the video with the caption: "When in Miami... Blessed Folks was throwing it down for a video and the boyz encouraged that I randomly join." The user who shared it on the micro-blogging site wrote the caption “Singh passed the vibe check in Miami”, the Sardar and his dance have been winning hearts around the world, showing that nobody can give competition to Sikhs when it comes to celebrating life to the fullest, without regrets.

Take a look:

This video is seen by millions of users on social media and it is only receiving love from every corner. Netizens are showering love and praising his dancing skills. The impromptu act is sure enough to leave you impressed. How many hearts for this dance video?

