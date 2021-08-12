VIDEO: Toddler rushes on to the football field as his mum looks away for a second; Watch hilarious clip

Social media is a great place to come across hilarious videos. Some are intentional and many others unintentional. We came across one such unintentional video that has left the Internet in splits. The video is from a football game which was taking place at the TQL Stadium stadium, Cincinnati city, United States when a toddler rushed on to the field. Yes, you heard that right.

A mother and her two-year-old son had front row seats to the FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC match on 7 August. While the match was well underway, the game was brought to a halt when the toddler began running on the field. The mum, who looked away for a second from her two-year-old, suddenly found him well into the field.

She was, however, extremely alert and quickly ran behind her son before scooping him to safety and bringing him back to the stands. As per reports, the toddler was later identified to be Zaydek Carpenter. His mother is Morgan Tucker from Moscow, Ohio and had travelled with him to watch the football game.

A video of the incident was shared by Major League Soccer. Check it out:

We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day.

pic.twitter.com/hKfwa6wyWI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 9, 2021

Later, on the Today show, Morgan Tucker revealed what exactly happened. She said, "I literally looked away for one second and saw he was under the fence and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh'. I was so scared he was going to get hit in the head with a soccer ball."

When asked why her son dashed off on to the field, she said, "'Mom, soccer ball'. He was really into the game and when the players would go to the other side of the field, he was not happy, so he wanted them to be there with him."

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra jumps to 2nd position in World Athletics rankings after Tokyo Olympics 2020