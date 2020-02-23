VIDEO: US President Donald Trump shares video of himself as Baahubali hours before starting his India visit

A mashup video of US President Donald Trump morphed in a clipping of Baahubali is making rounds on social media.

While the whole nation is preparing for the visit of US President Donal Trump, the POTUS had shared a video of himself as Baaubali on Twitter. The edited video shows a mashup of Donald Trump and actor Prabhas from the movie Baahubali: The Conclusion, Donald Trump, who was mighty impressed by the mash up, retweeted the video, and captioned it “Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!” The video also has Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the First Lady of The United Status Melana Trump too.

The video has the song Jiyo Re Baahubali playing in the background, and the First Lady Melania Trump’s face was superimposed on that of actor Ramya Krishnan's who plays the role of Sivagami, who played the role of the foster mother of Prabhas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face was morphed into the clip for a few seconds. The mashup video showed Trump fighting with swords, riding a chariot and participating in warfare on horses. Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr were also featured in the video in small portions. The video ended with the message: "USA and India United!"

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

While the tweet was shared more than 17,000 times in just two hours after it was posted, when Trump himself shared it, the video received a much wider attention. Donald Trump, accompanied by Melania Trump, is expected to land in Ahmedabad in PM Modi's home state Gujarat on Monday. It is being reported that PM Modi will take him to the cricket stadium Motera, which has been renovated recently. They will also travel to Agra to see the Taj Mahal before reaching New Delhi.​

