Viral NPC TikToker Pinkydoll teases her first single: All you need to know

TikTok star Pinkydoll who rose to popularity after the NPC trend is all geared up to enter the music industry. Pinkydoll recently her new single Ice Cream So Good, which is one of the most famous catchphrases she uses in her trends. The star took to her Twitter and teased her fans about her debut. Pinkydoll simply said that 'coming soon' when asked when the song will be out.

After creating the unusual yet popular trend of NPC live streaming, Fedha Sinon, often known online as Pinkydoll caught the attention of viewers around the globe. The NPC trend is where the actions are similar to those of NPCs in video games, who frequently repeat their actions or dialogue like, often after receiving a gift from a viewer.

TikToker Pinkydoll and her Hollywood dreams

However, Pinkydoll has her sights set on big opportunities as well. In a recent stream recently she revealed that she had received a Hollywood offer. Not only that, but Pinkydoll also disclosed that she will be working on a partnership with Fashion Nova, telling her fans that was just the beginning" of much more to come.

While talking about the massive projects she is working on and her single, Pinkydoll said,

I told you, your girl Pinkydoll is here to stay forever. Remember when I say that: forever. And I mean it.” Pinkydoll

Pinkydoll's earnings through her streams

TikTok is one of the biggest entertainment platforms which has given people around the world a chance to showcase their talents and become stars. Pinkydoll is one of those starsThe TikTok star who reportedly origins from Montrealer, gained fame on the app for repeatedly saying the phrases ‘yes, yes, yes’ and ‘slay’ while also getting paid or given gifts by others actively watching in real-time. Pinkydoll is truly a star on TikTok and has more than 500,000 TikTok followers, amasses Gifts throughout her streams that can be exchanged for actual money.

Pinkydoll’s online income or her earnings has not been officially confirmed, but according to rumors, it might range from $1 to $5K for every single stream. Once in an interview, she revealed that she makes precisely $7,000 per day.

