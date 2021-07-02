Viral Video: Baby elephant enjoying her time in the river is the best thing you will on internet today

The video of a happy baby elephant exploring a river will melt your heart. Check it out.

Elephants are one of the most amusing creatures on this planet and there are no second thoughts about it. They ace the art of winning hearts in no times with their adorable gestures be it supporting each other, enjoying their favourite dish or playing around with each other. And while social media has become an evident part of our lives, every time a video of an elephant doing a yet another cute gesture surfaces, it goes viral in no time. After all, everyone needs their daily dose of happiness.

And now we have got our hands on yet another adorable video of an elephant family enjoying their time by the river side. However, it was the baby elephant that grabs our attention as she was seen exploring the river water. The video featured the baby elephant playing in the river water and was quite happy doing. In fact, the baby elephant was seen walking in the river with her family and excitement was unmissable. The video was shared by Save Elephant Foundation on social networking site Facebook and was captioned as “Baby Pyi Mai enjoys her new adventure exploring the river.”

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, we had also got our hands on a video wherein a baby elephant named Bondeni was seen playing around in the forest with stems of plants. But the most eye-catching part about the video is that Bondeni is wearing a blanket which is making it even more comfortable as he plays.

Credits :Save Elephant Foundation Facebook

