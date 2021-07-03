Viral Video: A baby elephant playing with broken water pipe at a nature park will melt your heart

This adorable video of a baby elephant playing with water is one of the best things you will see on internet today.

Elephants are one of the most adorable creatures on planet earth who often make their way to our hearts with their adorable gestures. In fact, there are several heartwarming videos doing the rounds on social media featuring these irresistibly cute creatures enjoying their life and it does grab a lot of attention. And while everyone needs their daily dose of happiness, we have got our hands on an adorable video of a baby elephant playing around in the water at a nature park,

In the video, which was shared by Elephant Natur Park, a water pipe had broken at the park and it had got baby elephant named Wan Mai excited. The video featured Wan Mai approaching the broken water pipe was seen enjoying her time playing with water emerging from the broken pipe. Interestingly, her parents were also spotted in the video as they were keeping a close eye on their daughter who was busy playing with the broken water pipe. The video was captioned as, “Wan Mai has great fun with the broken water pipe. She is very happy and more playful with her privilege fountain”.

Take a look at the video:

Wan Mai has a great fun with the broken water pipe. She is very happy and more playful with her privilege fountain. How You Can Help Elephants:https://t.co/eEJN3G69HV pic.twitter.com/mwtGmwRI2z — Elephant Nature Park (@ElephantNatureP) July 1, 2021

This video has been melting hearts and the netizens were seen showering love on the adorable creature. One of the Twitter user wrote, “She is too precious for words”, while another one tweeted, “How adorable!” along with a heart emoticon. Earlier, a similar video had surfaced where a baby elephant was seen exploring and playing in the river with her family.

Credits :Elephant Nature Park Twitter

