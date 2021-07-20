Viral video of cute doggo painting yellow flower wins the internet, netizens call him ‘Doggo Van Gogh’

A new video of adorable doggo painting flowers has taken social media by storm. After completing the painting, the furry artist even signed his masterpiece with her pawprint.

The internet is filled with umpteen heartwarming videos that are sure to leave netizens delighted. Speaking of which, a new viral clip of an Australian Shepherd painting flowers has started doing rounds on social media, increasing everyone’s love for furry companions. Having a nurturing and affectionate friend in one’s life is surely a blessing and if you are someone who believes in it, then this short footage is something that you don’t want to miss.

The owner of the adorable Australian Shepherd namely, Secret, shared the video of her painting session online via Instagram. The clip begins with Secret holding a paintbrush in her mouth as she colours the canvas blue. Soon after, the furry creature uses different shades to draw shapes of leaves and a yellow flower. The painting prowess of the fluffy doggo has grabbed much attention on the photo-sharing application.

Watch the video here

“Secret drew a sunflower! Or maybe it’s a daisy? We’ve been having a lot of fun working on painting different shapes and brush strokes lately, and she’s getting to the point where she can make recognizable shapes on her own without target. This is her first, and I’m so proud of her!”, read the caption of the post. Upon watching the clip, a user wrote, “So beautiful and she is the most amazing and talented dog I have ever seen”, another hailed Secret as “Doggo Van Gogh”. This isn’t the first time when Secret created a massive buzz on Instagram. Previously, she left netizens mesmerised with her adorable dancing video.

Credits :Getty Images

