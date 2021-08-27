Viral Video: Monkey wearing a mask amid pandemic will leave you in splits

It has been over a year since the COVID 19 pandemic had hit the nation. The deadly virus has claimed lakhs of lives so far and has introduced us to a new normal wherein masks and sanitizers have become our permanent companions. In fact, as per the COVID 19 protocols, wearing a mask is mandatory every time one steps out. But looks like not just humans but animals are also aware of this protocol. Wondering how? Well, this came into light after a video of a monkey wearing a mask went viral on social media.

In the 27 second video, a monkey was seen exploring a discarded face mask that was found on the road. The monkey picked up the mask and tries to wear it across the face. This isn’t all. It also tried walking away with the mask on, however, it was difficult for the creature as the mask had covered its eyes making it unable to see. The monkey didn’t stop here. As the mask drops down, the monkey stopped and tried wearing it again while being confused about how to stick it to its face.

Take a look at the viral video:

If you’ve already seen a monkey find a mask and promptly put it on its face today then just keep on scrolling… pic.twitter.com/Lv3WpeukyS — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) August 24, 2021

The video went viral in no time. In fact, MMA announcer Dean Stone also commented and the video and wrote, “He’s much more evolved than a large portion of our population”. Another Twitter user wrote, “If a monkey can do it how come some people can’t?”. Another user also took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “When a monkey has a higher IQ than 75 million voters in the US....”

