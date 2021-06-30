Viral Video: Mother duck playing hide and seek with her ducklings will leave you smiling

This viral video of a duck family is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

As social media has become a prevalent part of our lives, we tend to spend a lot of time scrolling down various social media platforms. While the social media platforms often keep us connected with the world, at times there are certain videos that end up going viral and manage to grab a lot of attention. Amid this, we got our hands on a beautiful video of a duck family having fun together which is winning hearts on micro blogging site Twitter.

The viral video featured a mother duck playing with her ducklings in a pond. While the ducklings were seen approaching their mommy, the mother duck was often seen diving in the pond. Her behaviour had left her ducklings puzzled and they were often seen looking out for her. However, their excitement was unmissable when they would spot their mother which made it a cute sight. To note, the video was shared by a Twitter handle named Buitengebieden and it was captioned as “Mommy playing hide and seek”. The video grabbed a lot of attention and one of the tweets on the video read, “Could be a training to swim under water to escape from predators.”

Another user took to the comment section and wrote, “Through play every mother will teach her kid how to live and how to survive. Even how to enjoy and how to be self defensive. Mathru devo bhava. Mother is the first teacher.” One of the users also called the video “the cutest thing”.

Take a look at the viral video:

Mommy playing seek and hide.. pic.twitter.com/ewWivaghfa — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) June 29, 2021

Credits :Buitengebieden Twitter

