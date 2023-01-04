Viral VIDEO: Pakistani student writes lyrics of Ali Zafar's song 'Jhoom' in Physics exam; Singer reacts
A video has gone viral on social media wherein a Pakistani student can be seen writing the lyrics of Ali Zafar's song 'Jhoom' in his physics exam.
School days are the most cherished days of all time. In the words of American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, “Education is the key to unlocking the world, a passport to freedom.” While many of us can easily recall some of the fondest memories from school days, an incident surfaced on social media which will surely make you laugh a little with fun.
A video has gone viral on social media wherein a student from Pakistan has written lyrics of popular singer Ali Zafar’s song ‘Jhoom’ in his Physics exam. This video has gone viral on social media and has drawn reactions from several netizens.
One Twitter user wrote, “Someone wrote Ali Zafar's Jhoom lyrics in their Physics board exam.” Another netizen wrote, “Haha, Physics ke exam mein Jhoom. Now, this is the Ali Zafar effect!”
Another Twitter user wrote, “This is wild. Sirf suntay thay ke log gaanay likh ke aatay hain, aaj dekh bhi liya.” (translated as Earlier, we only used to listen about such incidents. Now, we can see it.)
Singer Ali Zafar reacts to the viral video
Soon after this video went viral and began trending on Twitter for a while, singer Ali Zafar reacted to the development. Taking to Twitter, Zafar wrote, “This viral video was posted on WhatsApp. I request my students not to look for physics in my songs, even though physics is everywhere, including in the lyrics of this song. But then respect the teaching and teachers while studying.” Ali Zafar’s tweet has garnered over 2000 likes and thousands of views.
Ali Zafar and his Bollywood history
Ali Zafar is a popular Pakistani singer and songwriter. Also, he has featured as an actor in several Bollywood films including Tere Bin Laden, Luv Ka The End, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashme Baddoor, Total Siyappa, Kill Dil, London Paris New York, Dear Zindagi, and Teefa in Trouble to name a few.
