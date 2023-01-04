Viral VIDEO: Pakistani student writes lyrics of Ali Zafar's song 'Jhoom' in Physics exam; Singer reacts

School days are the most cherished days of all time. In the words of American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, “Education is the key to unlocking the world, a passport to freedom.” While many of us can easily recall some of the fondest memories from school days, an incident surfaced on social media which will surely make you laugh a little with fun.

A video has gone viral on social media wherein a student from Pakistan has written lyrics of popular singer Ali Zafar’s song ‘Jhoom’ in his Physics exam. This video has gone viral on social media and has drawn reactions from several netizens.

One Twitter user wrote, “Someone wrote Ali Zafar's Jhoom lyrics in their Physics board exam.” Another netizen wrote, “Haha, Physics ke exam mein Jhoom. Now, this is the Ali Zafar effect!”

Another Twitter user wrote, “This is wild. Sirf suntay thay ke log gaanay likh ke aatay hain, aaj dekh bhi liya.” (translated as Earlier, we only used to listen about such incidents. Now, we can see it.)

Singer Ali Zafar reacts to the viral video

Soon after this video went viral and began trending on Twitter for a while, singer Ali Zafar reacted to the development. Taking to Twitter, Zafar wrote, “This viral video was posted on WhatsApp. I request my students not to look for physics in my songs, even though physics is everywhere, including in the lyrics of this song. But then respect the teaching and teachers while studying.” Ali Zafar’s tweet has garnered over 2000 likes and thousands of views.