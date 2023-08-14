Virgin Galactic finally launches first tourism mission to space: 5 things you need to know

In a significant step towards fulfilling decades of promises, Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, the space tourism firm he founded, has finally sent its first space travelers to the edge of space. The company's rocket-powered spacecraft, VSS Unity, was launched at 8:30 AM MT from a spaceport in New Mexico. It was affixed to a large mothership with twin fuselages, resembling an airplane.

Much like an airplane, VMS Eve lifted off and accelerated along the runway before ascending to a height of over 40,000 feet (12,192 meters). After reaching the desired altitude, VMS Eve released the VSS Unity, which then ignited its rocket engine for nearly a minute. This propelled it in a direct upward trajectory, sending it soaring into the stars.

5 things you need to know about the Virgin Galactic's first trip

The first travelers to board Virgin Galactic's spacecraft

A former British Olympian who purchased his ticket 18 years ago, and a mother-daughter pair from the Caribbean, were among the first travelers on board Virgin Galactic's spacecraft. Anastasia Mayers and Keisha Schahaff made history by being the first mother-daughter team to travel into space together. The tickets that the mother-daughter team from Antigua held were the result of a previous drawing. Jon Goodwin, a former British Olympian, was also traveling to the edge of space. Goodwin is the second person with Parkinson's disease to have visited space.

Virgin Galactic spacecraft's journey from Earth to space

The spacecraft traveled more than 80 kilometers (50 miles) beyond the Earth's surface, which the US government recognizes as the outer boundary of space. (Internationally, the Kármán line, situated 62 miles (100 km) above sea level, is often used to define the border between our planet and space.)

Spacecraft's free fall back to port

As the spacecraft ascended, it achieved supersonic speeds. During its descent into free fall, the spacecraft drifted back to the spaceport and conducted a runway landing at 9:30 a.m. MT. At the peak of its mission, the spacecraft experienced a brief period of weightlessness. The journey took nearly an hour to complete.

Spacecraft's second commercial trip

Although this marks Virgin Galactic's second commercial trip, it's the first one to carry paying passengers. In June, the Galactic 01 spacecraft had a three-person crew from the Italian National Research Council and Italian Air Force on board. Prior to this, only business personnel and the billionaire creator Richard Branson had traveled aboard the company's spacecraft.

Virgin Gigantic to carry regular trips

With operations now underway, the company can concentrate on serving the extensive roster of consumers who have already reserved their flights. Virgin Galactic has sold 800 tickets, with 600 priced at up to 250,000 dollars each and a few hundred more at 450,000 dollars each.

