Volvo unveils EM90: Luxurious Scandinavian sanctuary on wheels; electric MPVs with style

Volvo Cars has made its entry into the electric minivan market with the EM90. This premium electric minivan, which was first built with the Chinese market in mind, is establishing new benchmarks in the domain of electric MPVs, demonstrating Volvo's dedication to innovation and elegance as per Volvo Cars.

Design and platform: Merging inspiration and technology

The EM90 electric minivan, built on Volvo's scalable SEA platform and inspired by the EX90 electric SUV, gives a new viewpoint to electric minivans. The EM90 seats six passengers in three rows and has measurements of 5,206 mm in length, 2024 mm in width, and 1,859 mm in height. Notably, Volvo's introduction of sliding doors for the back seats is a game changer, improving both accessibility and appearance.

Luxurious interior: A Scandinavian living room on wheels

The inside of the Volvo EM90 is described by Volvo as a "Scandinavian living room on wheels." Massage functions, seat ventilation, heating features, and a built-in table with cup holders are all available on the second-row lounge chairs as per Volvo Cars. Zero-gravity cushions with a seven-layer construction and a thickness greater than 120 mm add to the level of comfort. Volvo's commitment to offering a premium experience is reflected in its thorough interior design.

Volvo views the EM90 not just as a mode of mobility, but also as a mobile office or meeting space. A 15.4-inch touchscreen is located in the front seat, and a 15.6-inch screen may be descending from the top for rear-seat occupants. The EM90 converts into an entertainment hub for watching movies or listening to music on the road, thanks to 21 Bowers & Wilkins speakers that enhance the audio experience.

Impressive performance and sustainability

The EM90 has an engine with a maximum output of 272 horsepower, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds. According to China's CLTC test cycle, the electric minivan has a battery storage capacity of 116 kWh and a range of roughly 738 kilometers on a single charge. The use of rapid charging technology means that the battery may be charged from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

The EM90 from Volvo marks a big step forward in the electric minivan environment. The EM90 exemplifies Volvo's dedication to revolutionizing the electric MPV experience with its unique design, opulent interior, cutting-edge technology, and excellent performance. The EM90 emerges as a symbol of Volvo's commitment to a greener, more luxurious future as the automotive industry adopts sustainable solutions.

